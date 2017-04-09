Netflix's buzzy revival of Gilmore Girls, 2016's four-part miniseries A Year in the Life, brought us all back to Stars Hollow to finally answer some long-gestating questions, like what became of Luke and Lorelai and who'd prevail among the Team Dean/Team Jess/Team Logan dynamic of Rory's love life.

But by presenting those long-awaited "final four words" of the series that showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino had teased fans for so long, A Year in the Life also hinted a whole new chapter of Gilmore Girls: making their family dynamic span four generations, instead of the three we'd grown so accustomed to over the years.





So, naturally, some Gilmore Girls fanatics are hell-bent on the idea that A Year in the Life will be just the start and that we'll get even more Gilmore Girls revivals down the road. The streaming service's subscriber count and rampant audience interest certainly justifies obliging the demand for more, after all, and obviously there's still some story to be told yet.

But the actresses behind the titular mother-daughter pair, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, don't quite smell the snow just yet.

As detailed by TVLine, the pair appeared at an Emmy FYC event on Sunday and tempered expectations for a second season by declaring that the ink isn't even wet on the paperwork to make it happen just yet.

Graham said that while she would be glad to "play that character until [her] dying day," the story had to be there to justify a return. "It's become what could we do with this story that is satisfying, that is worth continuing. I don't know if there's a need to do more. I wouldn't want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome." She added that no deals have been made, or has she even been approached, to push a second season through either.

Bledel echoed those sentiments, saying, "I'm just interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I can hook into."

Of course, Netflix has expressed a sincere interest in continuing the series. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos revealed in March that they were in "very preliminary" discussions with the Palladinos about where to go from here. So, there's no reason to go drowning yourself in coffee just yet, but the ladies' words certainly point to the proposed sequel being stuck at the town's one traffic light for now.