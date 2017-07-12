Finally some good news for Amber Stevens West!

Just weeks after Freeform axed the Greek movie and NBC canceled The Carmichael Show, the actress will be joining the Fox freshman comedy Ghosted, alongside Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, Deadline reports.

Now, West will play Annie -- a smart, fun and down-to-earth tech specialist/weapons expert at the Bureau Underground. She is described as an idealist who believes in the Bureau's mission but as passionate as she is about designing high grade paranormal weapons, she's equally dedicated to "hanging with her dog, drinking cheap rosé and watching the latest hit TV series."

Add Ghosted to your watchlist now!

West just wrapped three seasons on the critically acclaimed sitcom The Carmichael Show opposite Jerrod Carmichael, David Alan Grier and Loretta Devine. Before that, she was most known for her breakout role on the ABC Family (now Freeform) original series Greek.

The role of Annie on Ghosted was originally played by Edi Patterson in the show's pilot.

Ghosted premieres Oct. 1 on Fox.