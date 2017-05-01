It might've seemed like Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna) a.k.a. Ghost Rider was done for after his last explosive appearance on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but we haven't seen the last of him just yet.

TVLine reports the character will make a triumphant comeback in the Season 4 finale of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. after having sacrificed himself to another dimension in order to kill his uncle Elias "Eli" Morrow before he could succeed in gaining the power to create dangerous matter anytime he liked.

Ghost Rider will return to help the Agents defeat the deadly force that is Aida (Mallory Jansen) a.k.a. Madame Hydra once and for all before she can complete her mission of inhabiting -- and, ultimately, destroying -- the human world.

Luna himself confirmed the news on social media today, sharing a picture of himself back on set with stuntman Eddie Braun in their signature Ghost Rider leather gear. He captioned the image, "You guys have no idea how hard it was to keep that a secret for the last few months. :) Now that we all know the GHOST RIDER WILL RETURN in the @agentsofshield Finale, I can post this bad ass picture of me chillin' with THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND, Eddie 'Snake River' Braun."

He also offered up a teaser on Twitter as to what Ghost Rider might have to say upon returning to the show, writing, "So I hear you have a robot problem..."

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Ghost Rider originally debuted in the Season 4 premiere. The character was remarkably different from the Johnny Blaze version of Ghost Rider, as adapted to screen in the 2007 film featuring Nicolas Cage in the role. Robbie Reyes wasn't introduced into the comics until 2013, ditching the motorcycle for a Dodge Charger and aged back to high school. Even the new iteration was just as hot-headed as the former -- pun intended.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC

The Season 4 finale of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., titled "World's End," will air on Tuesday, May 16th at 10/9c on ABC.