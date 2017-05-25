Epix released the first trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Get Shorty and it looks pretty darn good.

Chris O'Dowd stars as Miles Daly, a hitman who decides to leave that life behind and become a movie producer in attempt to reunite with his recently-estranged family. Once in Hollywood, Miles meets the washed-up producer Rick Moreweather (Ray Romano), who begrudgingly becomes Miles' partner and helps guide him on his new career in show business.

Epix's hourlong dark comedy is the latest adaptation of Elmore Leonard's 1990 novel. It was previously adapted into a 1995 film starring John Travolta and Danny DeVito.

Get Shorty is executive produced by Allen Coulter (The Sopranos) and Davey Holmes (Shameless), who also wrote the 10-episode series. It premieres Sunday, August 13 at 10/9c on Epix.