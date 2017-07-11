Alright Killjoys, it's time to assemble.

Netflix has officially ordered The Umbrella Academy to series after two years of My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and his co-writer Gabriel Ba trying to get their comic series turned into a movie at Universal, TV Guide has learned.

The Netflix adaptation will follow the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes -- The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror, and The White Violin -- "as they work together to solve their father's mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities."

The Umbrella Academy will join Netflix's already impressive roster of comic-book inspired shows including Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Defenders.

"What drew us to The Umbrella Academy is that it's wholly unique, visual and stylized," said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix. "These aren't the usual superheroes and the series will embrace the singular tone of the graphic novels -- dark yet humorous, supernatural yet grounded in reality. We're excited to see this world and introduce these unforgettable heroes to Netflix members around the globe."

Steve Blackman (Fargo) will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with additional executive producers Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Way will serve as co-executive producer. The pilot script was adapted from the comic book series by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist).