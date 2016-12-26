George Michael's musical achievements are many and well known, but the iconic pop star, who died on Christmas at 53, has also left a lasting impression on late-night TV.

Long before James Corden was driving around with Adele and Britney Spears on The Late Late Show, the host had Michael as his very first Carpool Karaoke guest. In this 2011 sketch for Comic Relief, a British charity, Michael and Corden are seen driving around London singing along to some Wham!'s biggest hits and bantering like old pals.

Following the news of Michael's passing, Corden paid tribute to the star on Twitter. "I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember," Corden wrote. "He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time."