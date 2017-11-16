George Clooney back on TV? Be still our ER loving hearts!

Deadline reports that Clooney is set to star in and direct and executive produce a six-part limited series called Catch-22 based on Joseph Heller's novel, for Paramount TV and Anonymous Content. No network is currently attached.

The adaptation is set in Italy during World War II, telling the story of Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier. Yossarian's real enemy, however, is his own army, which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service. If Yossarian makes any attempt to avoid the perilous missions he's assigned, he'll be in violation of Catch-22, a hilariously sinister bureaucratic rule which specifies that a concern for one's own safety in the face of dangers which are real and immediate is the process of a rational mind; a man is considered insane if he willingly continues to fly dangerous combat missions, but a request to be removed from duty is evidence of sanity and therefore makes him ineligible to be relieved from duty.

The series is scheduled to go into production in 2018, and Clooney will be playing the role of Colonel Cathcart. Smells like Emmy material to us!