Nat Geo has revealed the subject of Genius' second season: Pablo Picasso.

Showrunner Ken Biller and executive producers Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Francie Calfo and Gigi Pritzker will all return to oversee Genius' take on the iconic artist, the network announced Wednesday.

"The remarkable story of artistic visionary Pablo Picasso is the perfect subject for season two of Genius," Howard said. "Picasso was a trailblazer who left a profound artistic and cultural impact on the world and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with National Geographic and Fox 21 Television Studios in telling the untold story behind the brilliant individual."

Genius' first season focused on Albert Einstein, with Geoffrey Rush playing the acclaimed scientist. Casting for Season 2, including who will star as the Spanish painter, hasn't been announced yet.

Genius will return for Season 2 in 2018.