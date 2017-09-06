National Geographic has found its Pablo Picasso. Antonio Banderas will star as the legendary painter in Genius' second season.

"The life story of Pablo Picasso has long since fascinated me and I have so much respect for this man, who also comes from my birthplace Málaga," said Banderas. "I am thrilled to work with National Geographic, Brian [Grazer], Ron [Howard], Ken [Biller] and the rest of the Genius team to tell an authentic story of one of the most innovative painters in the world."

Genius' upcoming Season 2 will chronicle all aspects of Picasso's life, including his tumultuous marriages, political alliances and the ways his innovative artistic career left a profound impact on the world.

Banderas was previously set to play Picasso in the film 33 Dias, but the movie never got made. The Spanish actor is best known for his film roles, including The Mask of Zorro, Desperado, Take the Lead and Spy Kids.

Genius' first season focused on Albert Einstein and netted Nat Geo 10 Emmy nominations, including a nod for Lead Actor in a Limited Series for star Geoffrey Rush.

Genius will return to Nat Geo in 2018.