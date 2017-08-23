After a two-year absence, Genie Francis is returning to General Hospital. The soap's executive producer, Frank Valentini, shared the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

In 1977, Francis debuted as Laura Spencer, who became half of General Hospital's power couple, Luke and Laura. She left in the early '80s to pursue a prime-time television career, but when that didn't pan out Francis returned to soap operas. In addition to starring on The Young and the Restless, Francis repeatedly returned to General Hospital over the years until her most recent appearance in 2013.

Are you glad Francis is returning?

