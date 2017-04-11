General Hospital's Peter Hansen has died at the age of 95, The Los Angeles Times reports.

The actor played the character Lee Baldwin on the ABC soap in stretches across five decades, first appearing in 1965 and last appearing in 2004. Baldwin was a lawyer who tapped into his past as a recovering alcoholic to serve as an addiction counselor in General Hospital. He later became mayor of Port Charles.

Hansen won a Daytime Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in 1979.

Remember other celebrities we've lost this year

In addition to General Hospital, Hansen appeared on Ben Jerrod, The Golden Girls, Cheers, Growing Pains and L.A. Law.

He is survived by son Peter, daughter Gretchen and grandchildren Allison, Erik and Jamal.