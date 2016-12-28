General Hospital will be getting a new Spinelli in January.

Bradford Anderson, who's played Spinelli on the soap since 2006, will be stepping away from the role due to an upcoming arc on Homeland. Anderson announced on Facebook that he'd be appearing in a Homeland's sixth season in an unknown role, and pleaded with fans to be understanding of the decision.

"So I'm appearing in a couple episodes of the upcoming season of Homeland on Showtime! It's a show that I've watched and loved since it began, so to be working on it is pretty exciting," the five-time Daytime Emmy nominee wrote. "The unfortunate part is that it conflicted with some episodes of GH that I was supposed to do, and I had to back out of those episodes. To make it even worse, it all happened last minute. I put GH in a very difficult position and for that I am incredibly sorry."

According to TVLine, Days of Our Lives alum Blake Berris will temporarily play Spinelli for a few episodes in January while Anderson is shooting Homeland. Berris' other credits include Pretty Little Liars, Supergirl and Breaking Bad.

"GH took whatever steps they needed to proceed without me," Anderson continued. "My plea to you is to be compassionate, understanding, and appreciative of whatever decisions they made. If anything looks or sounds different than you're used to, understand that it's because of a decision that I made. The situation was created by ME."