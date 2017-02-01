Hillary B. Smith is bringing her One Life to Live character, Nora Buchanan, to General Hospital.

The soap's executive producer, Frank Valentini, revealed the news in a Twitter video showing Smith in character as Nora. At the end of the clip, the two-time Daytime Emmy winner has a brief run-in with General Hospital star Rebecca Budig, her former co-star on All My Children.

Details on the length of Smith's stay on General Hospital not immediately released.

One Life to Live aired its last episode on ABC in 2012, but returned as a web series for a brief run in 2013. The network and production company Prospect Park quickly became embroiled in a legal battle over licensing, most notably over One Life to Live characters appearing on General Hospital.

Several One Life to Live characters migrated to General Hospital after OLTL was canceled by ABC, but Smith's appearance as Nora Buchanan marks the first time a One Life to Live character will appear in Port Charles since the litigation began.