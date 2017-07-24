Now Playing Game of Thrones: Why Don't the White Walkers Go Around the Wall?

You could practically cut the sexual tension between Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Ellaria (Indira Varma) on this week's episode of Game of Thrones, "Stormborn," with a knife, but apparently it was never intended to be quite as hot as it was.

Before Euron (Pilou Asbæk) so rudely interrupted their flirtatious little drinking scene, Yara and Ellaria seemed ready to get down to business right in front of Theon (Alfie Allen). According to Whelan though, the kiss between them was actually improvised while shooting.

"It wasn't directed that we would kiss," Whelan told Entertainment Weekly. "It just seemed like something we should do. We led it, very much so. It was meant to be a suggestion [of flirting] and then it became more sexual than we expected because it seemed right... And who wouldn't want to kiss Indira? I mean, come on!"

You'll get no arguments from us on that front.

Theon, on the other hand, looked liked he'd rather be anywhere else in the world than watching his sister get fondled right in front of him. Strangely enough, that was one of Whelan's favorite parts of the scene. "I think it's a wonderful scene and amusing as well -- like that look from Yara to Theon that says 'A girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do,'" Whelan says.

We felt kind of bad for him right up until that moment he jumped overboard rather than fight Euron to save Yara's life. She just got done calling you her protector, dude! How cold is that?

Theon has officially moved to the top of our list for characters expected to die this year.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.