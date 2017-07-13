Game of Thrones kills characters. That's just what it does. Major characters have died every season, and there's no reason to think that will change in Season 7.

So who will it be this time?

TV Guide went out to Madison Square Park in New York City to ask fans who they think will/who they want to meet their demise in the upcoming seven episodes.

And for some reason, pretty much everyone said Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). The knock on Sansa is that she's a "boring, needy, weak" character who hasn't grown much and doesn't bring enough to the show to keep around. Harsh assessment of a character who's suffered more misery and tragedy than just about anyone else in Westeros, but that's what people in the park were saying. If we're overdue for a Stark death, people want it to be her.

Other popular predictions: Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), which is probably accurate but probably premature.

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 on HBO.