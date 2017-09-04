Since we'll likely be waiting until 2019 for the final season of Game of Thrones, we have a lot of spare time to theorize about what's to come in the final six episodes. It hasn't even been a week since Jon (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) did the dirty while the White Walkers knocked down the Wall and entered Westeros, but our minds are already filling with wild theories.

For instance, what if the White Walkers are the good guys and we've been watching the show wrong this entire time?

Given how every atrocity that occurs south of the Wall only seems to beget more problems for the people of Westeros, we have to consider that maybe we've been duped by the show's creators -- and maybe even George R.R. Martin, too. But even if that's not the case and the good guys are the living, breathing folks who keep making mistake after mistake, there are still several reasons we maybe should stand behind the White Walkers during the coming battle between the living and the dead. Seriously, just hear us out.

First, no one is contesting the Night King as the leader of the White Walkers.



While the people of Westeros have been embroiled in a bloody war for the Iron Throne for what feels like our entire lives at this point, the Night King doesn't appear to have anyone actively contesting his leadership. In fact, the other White Walkers and the army of the dead all appear to be fairly unified under him. Everyone made a big deal about Mance Rayder uniting the Free Folk (and Jon later making them allies of the North), but the Night King united them too. Heck, he united even more than Mance.

Sure, maybe the wights follow the Night King because they're just walking corpses who do his bidding, but maybe they follow him because they respect his platform and his thousands of years of experience. Did you consider that? Also, the other White Walkers appear to be free thinkers and aren't openly rebelling and waging war against him for the chance to sit on an icy throne. This is a major step up from literally everything we've seen mankind do since the start of the series.

Plus, we still don't know what the White Walkers want!



It could be seen as problematic that we're heading into the final season of Game of Thrones and still don't know what motivates the biggest "threat" to the people of Westeros. But if you look at it another way, it also means we can theorize that they want just about anything! So, what if the White Walkers just want to spread democracy and no one contests the Night King because he was democratically elected? What if the "king" title is just honorary at this point and we've been judging him unfairly because no one is listening to him?

It's totally unlikely, of course, but think about the implications if it were true. Think about what it would mean if the Night King and the White Walkers' only goal was to bring democracy to Westeros and the living kept trying to kill them before they could finish their mission. Who's the a--hole now? Humans. As usual.

Also, everyone would "live" forever under the White Walkers.



The majority of Game of Thrones has focused on the noble houses of Westeros and their obsessive desire to sit on a throne made of cold metal and rule over the little people. But we rarely ever get to see those little people because TV doesn't really care about the likes of you and me. Admittedly, we would probably make for very boring television. But if the Night King prevailed over the living and everyone had to die under his rule, would it really be so bad? We'd be granted immortality... Sort of.

Yes, we would technically be dead and we might lose all free will, but we'd "live" forever. If the theme of the series up until this point has basically been "you win or you die," the theme of the White Walkers is "you die and you win."

Or at least you win until someone with a Valyrian steel blade or some dragonglass came along. Of course, that would be unlikely because...

Under the Night King everyone would be equal and want for nothing.



If everyone is dead, then everyone is in the same boat and therefore equal, right? Being a wight could potentially eliminate the class system and all of the trappings that come along with it. We wouldn't need money to survive. We wouldn't need food to nourish our bodies, which is a good thing, because during the cold winter years, food supplies become increasingly scarce. Additionally, we wouldn't have to worry about needing shelter from the cold and ice. Maybe the Wall coming down was really a metaphor that said there's no longer anything dividing us and we're all the same.

Finally, it would eliminate sex.



Honestly, this would solve like 95 percent of Westeros' problems.

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season in 2019.