Soon, you'll be able to dive deeper into the comprehensive world of Game of Thrones like never before.

HBO is partnering with GES Events to launch Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition, Entertainment Weekly reports. The exhibit will include props, sets, costumes and more for an immersive experience to be enjoyed by fans from all over the world.

"Game of Thrones has truly become a worldwide phenomenon, with fans avidly watching the show throughout all corners of the globe," Jeff Peters, HBO's global licensing director, said in a statement. "Based on the stellar work GES has done with previous entertainment partners, we think this exhibition is going to be something fans will love, regardless of which part of the world they call home, and we're excited to give them the opportunity to visit and celebrate the incredible craftsmanship of the talented Game of Thrones production team."

Rather than traveling all the way to Northern Ireland, you'll be able to enjoy iconic locations like Castle Black and that coveted Iron Throne in King's Landing at a more convenient location. Dates and places have not been announced yet, but it's slated to launch in the fall.

In the meantime, you can catch Game of Thrones when it returns July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.