While Monday's episode of The Bachelorette was airing, Rachel Lindsay dropped an interesting bit of behind the scenes trivia.

"My date w/ Eric filmed at San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, Spain where GOT was filmed...Jon Snow exited stage left for our date," Rachel tweeted.

San Juan de Gaztelugatxe is located in northern Spain's Basque country and just started appearing on Game of Thrones this season. It stands in for Dragonstone, the ancestral home of the Targaryens, which Daenerys Targaryen just arrived at in the season premiere. You can tell the castle by its unique, mind-bogglingly long staircase. The productions didn't actually overlap -- filming on Thrones wrapped in February and The Bachelorette didn't start shooting until March -- so unfortunately Rachel and Emilia Clarke didn't actually get to meet.

It's fitting that Rachel and Daenerys are drawn to the same castle, since they're the queens of their respective shows. I suppose this means Chris Harrison is Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).