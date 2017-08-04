If you can believe it, we're almost halfway through Game of Thrones Season 7!

Episode 4 will put us over the halfway mark, which means we've got to start theorizing about which characters will manage to snag a reunion before these last episodes are over and the longest hiatus in the history of Westeros begins.

First and foremost, Arya (Maisie Williams) has got to have some kind of reunion with her siblings at Winterfell. She's been headed home for two episodes now, and given the rate at which things are happening this year -- a.k.a Jon (Kit Harington) traveling all the way to Dragonstone in the span of one episode -- she'll most likely reach home soon.

It's impossible to say which reunion will be more awkward -- Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya, or Arya and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) -- but we can't wait to find out!

The Way Game of Thrones Is Burning Through Story Reveals a Lot About Where We're Heading

And now that Jorah (Iain Glen) is all cured, he's undoubtedly headed to Dragonstone to meet back up with Dany (Emilia Clarke). This is a reunion we're dying to see, but there's always a chance that Jorah will literally die before he can reach her. Only Game of Thrones is evil enough to cure him of an incurable disease only to have him fall off a cliff or something immediately thereafter.

Finally, we're betting this is the season that will see Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Cersei (Lena Headey) come together for the first time since Season 4.

In case you don't remember, these two haven't actually breathed the same air since Tyrion was put on trial Joffrey's murder. After last week's deathbed confession, Cersei will soon find out that Olenna (Diana Rigg) was behind the murder of her son rather than Tyrion, but will that change anything between these warring siblings? Now that Tyrion is on Team Daenerys, probably not.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.