When it comes to Game of Thrones, revealing spoilers is such a major taboo, it could result in someone losing their job.

Such was almost the case with Gemma Whelan, who has played Theon Greyjoy's (Alfie Allen) sister Yara since Season 2. After learning she got the role, Whelan quickly updated her resume to reflect that. But unbeknownst to her, the critical information wasn't supposed to be revealed just yet.

"No one told me to keep quiet about it," she said of her casting. "I just thought it was normal to pop it on my Spotlight entry, so I wrote on my CV, 'This summer, Gemma will be playing Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.'"

The new information sent fans in a tizzy and also caught the eye of one of the show's producers. "One of the lovely, lovely producers on Thrones called me into his office and said, 'This is very serious. We almost can't employ you because of this," she explained.

Thankfully, she didn't lose her job and went on to make her claim as the rightful Queen of the Iron Islands and ruler of our hearts.

