If you thought the American presidential election was like something out of a TV show, just wait 'til you see what's going on in South Korea.

The Seoul Broadcasting Service's news coverage channeled HBO's Game of Thrones to up the entertainment value of their 2017 election results showcase, animating each of the five candidates and having them act out scenes from the show that is, essentially, a political drama with "t--- and dragons."

The eventual winner Moon Jae-in was shown first, acting out Daenerys Targaryen's dragon-riding scene in the arena, while Ahn Cheol-soo was portrayed as Jon Snow and Sim Sang-jung blared a horn to kick off a duel between the two front-runners of the race. Guess we know who South Korea thinks will sit on the Iron Throne when GoT is all said and done.

As if this could get any more amazing, they were also shown dabbing as the voting percentages were announced during a skit which pitted them as hip-hop artists vying for the win in a reality competition series.

Seoul Broadcasting System, which is responsible for putting their animation budget to good use like this, has a solid history of jazzing up its election cycles with pop culture-savvy overlays, previously turning to film franchises like Indiana Jones and The Lord of the Rings to ramp up interest in the results show.

The level of lunacy at play here makes the time CNN turned Will.i.am into a hologram look like a town board meeting in Muncie.