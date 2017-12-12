It'll be more than a year yet before we find out who wins the Game of Thrones... or dies trying, as the case may be. But for the cast and crew of the HBO fantasy drama, the end is near; everyone who hasn't been killed off in previous seasons is now on set, creating one last epic season before the show is over forever.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, one of the unlikeliest survivors — Sansa Stark herself, Sophie Turner — is offering some spoiler-free insights into what fans can expect in Game of Thrones' final episodes.

After killing Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen), Sansa ended Season 7 on a high note, back home with her family and having excised the parasitic Petyr Baelish from her life. But according to Turner, Sansa may soon realize that this isn't what she truly wants at all.

"For the first time, we're seeing her very satisfied and happy — but you wonder, what's next for Sansa?" Turner teased to THR. "What's going to motivate her? Is it just about keeping Winterfell as it is in this currently good place? Is it the rising threat of the undead? It's a very strange place for her. Where do her motivations lie now? Now that she's run out of people to manipulate, I wonder if she feels a little bit lost!"

This experience of mixed emotions is something Turner can relate to herself, having gone through quite an emotional rollercoaster while filming the show's final season. "It was very, very bittersweet," Turner explained, before discussing the cast's final table read together.

"At the end of the very last script, they read aloud, 'End of Game of Thrones," Turner recalled. "As soon as they read that out, pretty much everyone burst into tears. There was a standing ovation for [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss]. We were all clapping and cheering. It was amazing."

But while Turner's final time on the Game of Thrones set may be "amazing," we're worried Sansa's final days will be more bitter than sweet. Here's hoping the lost Lady of Winterfell finds her way in the show's last six episodes.

Game of Thrones will return for its final season in 2019.