Now that the well has run dry for new Game of Thrones episodes, it's time to turn our eyes to the future and final season. Since the show is back in production, spoilers can and will start leaking out, and the first "leaks" are casting calls for two new roles in Season 8.

Both roles are for children, according to Watchers on the Wall, one for a young girl, age 8, and another for a boy, age 8-12. Child casting typically means flashbacks, but we're not ruling out current characters for these kids just yet.

The girl is described as "a straight-talking Northern-accented girl, someone remarkable for her dauntlessness and integrity." Her grit probably comes from being brought up in family of fearless soldiers, and the character description makes sure to note her fighting spirit. This role sounds remarkably like Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), but there's simply no way they're recasting that role. Not only is the age requirement too young, there's just no way they're going to find someone as powerful as Ramsey to play her. The character could wind up being another member of House Mormont or one of the other Northern houses that might come into play now that the White Walkers are invading their territory.

On the other hand, if we look into flashback territory, there's always a chance that this girl could be a young Arya (Maisie Williams), or even Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi), who we know had a very strong Northern accent. However, while there are many strong fighters in the Stark family, they're more a family of nobles than one of mere soldiers.

Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

The boy is even more mysterious, as the age range is so much wider, and all we know about him is that he comes from a poor family and needs to "completely own" his scenes. Our first thought goes to Gendry (Joe Dempsie), who grew up in King's Landing as a poor royal bastard, who became even poorer when his mother died. A flashback to Gendry's years growing up would be an odd thing to make time for in such a short season where so much needs to happen, but Game of Thrones marches to the beat of its own drum these days.

Want to hear our craziest theory about these casting calls though? One or both of these kiddos could be the future children of Daenyers Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington)... err, Targaryen?

Game of Thrones wasn't subtle with its foreshadowing in Season 7 that Dany might soon be getting pregnant. The show made sure to give both Jon and Daenerys multiple scenes discussing their future children (or lack thereof), and the season ended with their incestuous consummation. Case in point - Dany is getting preggo, and if we have any flash-forwards or dream sequences about her kid/kids, they've got to cast those roles, right?

Good luck getting that theory out of your head until 2019.