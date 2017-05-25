Now Playing Remember What the Game of Thrones Cast Looked Like in 2011?

For a long time, it was rumored that Season 8 of Game of Thrones would be six episodes long.

Then we heard showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss say that Season 8 of Game of Thrones would be six episodes long.

Now, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Season 8 of Game of Thrones will be six episodes long.

If this is feeling like an echo chamber, it is, but it's important because it's GAME OF THRONES! If Game of Thrones so much as sneezes, I want to hear about it.

It's also incredibly important because the one true official source on the matter, HBO, hasn't truly officially confirmed that Season 8 will be six episodes long. What are you waiting for HBO? What are you hiding? Why not just tell us that Season 8 of Game of Thrones will be eight episodes long like everyone says it will be?

Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Promises War, War and More War

TVGuide.com reached out to HBO for comment, but did not hear back as of press time. But let's all just assume that Game of Thrones Season 8 will be six episodes long.

Season 8 -- the series' last -- will likely premiere in 2018. Did we mention that it will probably be six episodes long? Season 7, which consists of a mere seven episodes, premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.