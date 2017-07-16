Now Playing Game of Thrones: Who Will Die in Season 7?

It may seem like we've tugged at every thread of fan theorizing for the seventh season of Game of Thrones, but there are still some who are not quite finished putting forth their predictions for the premiere and beyond.

And as we wait to find out what'll become of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)'s sea voyage to Westeros, how Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey)'s first year as the Keeper of the Realm will pan out, if Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) will engage in a full House Stark civil war, and whether Arya (Maisie Williams) will check a few more names off her list, the common consensus is that we'll at least get to see some more precious blood spilled sooner than later.

Fam, #GameOfThrones tonite.



Spoiler: Someone is going to die. — Ed Where's Fabinho?! (@High_Sparow) July 16, 2017

But which characters will kick the bucket first? Let's take a look at what people think.

Cersei seems to be at the center of most theory targets.

Cersei Lannister is going to die in season 7 that I am sure of! @GameOfThrones #WinterIsHere — Davy (@MosalaDavis) July 16, 2017

As Season 7 begins tomorrow, who's going to die next on Game of Thrones? My sure bet is on the stone cold Cersei Lannister. — Kenneth Okocha (@Kenawel) July 15, 2017

I wonder if Cersei is going to die by Jamies hand (haha cause hes only got one) or Tyrions?#GoTS7 #GameOfThrones #BattleOfTheQueens — Rainbow Donut (@lightupunicorn) July 16, 2017

#GameOfThrones i'm pretty sure cersie is going to die this season and I'm so sad that the queen will leave us 💔 — Lamma (@4_lamma) July 16, 2017

Although we know she'll at least survive long enough to find herself on the receiving end of some (possibly unwanted) romantic overtures from Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), the coronation phrase "long may she reign" does seem like a bit tongue-in-cheek when delivered by a crowd that almost universally loathes the queen.

There are also plenty of people who think Jon Snow might not be the Prince Who Was Promised after all.

I have a feeling Jon Snow is going to die this season but at the same time i know nothing.. PROTECT HIM AT ALL COSTS #GOTs7 #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/SMYadjxih7 — B (@brittsytles) July 16, 2017

Jon Snow pretty much became my favorite character by s6 so I think that means he's going to die s7 — Anthony Salinas (@TeflonTawn) July 15, 2017

Why am I getting this strong feeling that Jon Snow's gonna die this season?? Pls pls pls don't kill him. Please...... #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 — White Wolf (@shumana_alamgir) July 16, 2017

Sure, Jon Snow has already died and come back to life once, but he's made his intentions to stay dead the next time pretty clear. And besides, he banished the woman who made resurrection possible in the first place by kicking Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) out of Winterfell. Plus, Game of Thrones wouldn't be the jaw-dropping guessing game it is if fan favorites like him didn't get the ax, very literally speaking, from time to time.

For some, Sansa also seems like she's being set up for a even crueler fate.

I feel like Sansa will die this season #GoTS7 — #SoPhiA🍑 (@kpopstan1414) July 16, 2017

One more day till the season I finally see Sansa stark die a cruel death — I.S (@FiendIbra) July 15, 2017

this is the face of someone who has a secret



sansa's gonna die pic.twitter.com/GUKcEpWlCB — Julie Kosin (@juliekosin) July 13, 2017

Remember the last Stark that had Petyr Baelish (Aiden Gillen) in their ear? It didn't go so well then, did it? And besides, Lord Baelish has already proven that he's willing to toss Sansa to the proverbial wolves once before. Why wouldn't he do it again?

Dany might also lose one of her most trusted henchmen, according to some.

I love me some Grey Worm yea!

But I got a bad bad feeling he's gonna die this season & I'm so afraid. @GameOfThrones #GOT — čry§ čry§ (@NarcisseBreed) July 15, 2017

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) would obviously lay down his life for his queen, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see him carry out that oath as they arrive at the shores of Westeros.

Might the Kingslayer meet his end, too?

Game of Thrones prediction: Zombie Mountain kills Jamie Lannister... #WinterIsHere — Blue Ballz ❄️ (@sportsbot5k) July 16, 2017

A lot has been read into the sharp glance that was passed between Cersei and her brother-lover Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in the Season 6 finale because now that all three of their children have died as the witch foretold, there's little to bind these two together anymore. Might Cersei rid the world of its most notorious Kingslayer out of fear that he'd next become a Queenslayer to stop her from dipping into the wildfire again? We wouldn't put it passed her.

The Hound might also get sniffed out.

But they could pull a plot twist and have the hound lose to the mountain & Arya kill the mountain just before he dies instead. — ODB🦂 (@missodessa) July 16, 2017

Cleganebowl has become one of the most talked-about predictions of the series -- that is, a brother-on-brother showdown between the Hound (Rory McCann) and the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson). Many fans expect that the Hound will do away with the Mountain to make room for Arya to get to her hot list item, Cersei, but it might not work out as expected. We've already seen the limits of the Hound's fighting skills play out when Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) struck him down and left him for dead in the clearing, so what's to say his big brother, who's already proven well enough he has no blood loyalty to the Hound, wouldn't win the Battle of the Brothers?

We'll find out soon enough when Game of Thrones' seventh season returns Sunday at 9/8c on HBO.