Game of Thrones Season 7 still has no premiere date beyond "Summer," but this newly unveiled teaser poster shows that Summer Is Coming.

HBO released the image during the SXSW Festival in Austin, and you can bet that the poster will soon be seen on buses and billboards across the country.

There's not much to it -- just a hashtag (#GoTS7), HBO's logo, and ice and fire coming together -- a reference to the title of George R. R. Martin's series of novels on which the show is based, A Song of Ice and Fire. Could it be that Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) dragons are heading to the frozen North?

Check it out.

Game of Thrones executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Wlliams will discuss Season 7 at a SXSW panel this coming Sunday, March 12.

Game of Thrones' Season 7 premiere date will be revealed today on Facebook at 2pm ET.