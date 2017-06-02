[Potential spoilers for the first two episodes of Game of Thrones Season 7 follow. Read at your own risk.]

More Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers have hit the interwebs, and this time they're getting pretty specific. Thanks to The Toronto Sun's set visit, we now have confirmation on two scenes that are happening in the first two episodes, as well as a mysterious fight sequence involving dragon skulls.

The three major contenders for the Iron Throne at the end of Season 6 were Team Targaryen, Team Lannister, and Team Stark - no surprise there. But while Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei (Lena Headey) battle it out for the title of Queen of Westeros, Defender of the Realm, Team Stark has bigger things to worry about.

The first spoiled scene takes place at Winterfell between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his many counselors. We even got a sneak peek at the dialogue, which is all kinds of exciting.

"Dragonglass kills White Walkers, and it's now more valuable than gold," Jon Snow ominously tells those gathered.

As expected, Jon isn't angling for the Iron Throne, he's too busy fighting to keep humanity alive as the White Walkers plan their invasion. The largest depository of Dragonglass is known to rest on Dragonstone island, which could be why Harington was spotted filming scenes there with Clark back in October 2016.

It's looking more and more likely that in exchange for her support against the incoming White Walkers (and as much Dragonglass as he can carry), Jon Snow could pledge his allegiance to Daenerys, leaving Cersei without many allies.

Next up is a scene full of heavy hitters like Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg), Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Daenerys Targaryen and more. Set at the stronghold of Dragonstone, Team Targaryen debates the best way to wrench Westeros free from Cersei's iron grip. Given that Game of Thrones tends to draw things out as long as possible, it's encouraging to know that all of these allies are meeting up and getting down to business as early as Episode 2. With a smaller number of episodes to work with, it looks like the pace has picked up big time in Season 7.

Finally, we get to the mysterious action scene. A whopping 40 Dragon skulls were apparently crafted by hand for this scene as opposed to being digitally constructed with VFX because they play an integral part in the action taking place around -- and possibly on -- them.

There's a chance that these skulls could just be laying around Dragonstone, where Daenerys has set up shop -- it used to be the homestead of House Targaryen after all. The more intriguing option by far, however, is that this scene is actually taking place in the cellars beneath the Red Keep, where the skulls of former Targaryen dragons were moved after Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) took power. If that's the case, then this "action" taking part around them could mean bad news for Cersei's reign. If the enemy has made their way to your basement, you're probably screwed.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.