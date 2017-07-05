It's hard to think that in a world as deadly as Game of Thrones, it wasn't until the end of Season 6 that Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) took her first life. But now that Sansa's gotten a taste for blood, Turner hopes that was merely the first of many kills for the Stark girl.

"Oh yeah, it was amazing! For me as Sophie, it was the most awesome scene, because I've been waiting for so long to have my first kill," Turner told Time. "To constantly see people like Maisie [Williams] killing people onscreen, and it's so badass and she looks so cool, and I'm just kind of like dancing around, crying. It felt really good to give Sansa back that power that's been stripped from her."

Of course, killing her former tormentor Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) wasn't the first time Sansa had power. Over the course of the show's run, Sansa has developed into an expert manipulator -- something she put to good use when she practically won the Battle of the Bastards for her brother Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

But now, Turner is ready for Sansa to stop hiding her power and embrace it. "I'm sure it was intoxicating for her, too, that feeling she'd been craving for so long, and it was intoxicating for me," Turner said. "I loved it! I want more kills!"

As to who might be on Sansa's own kill list, Turner revealed there's a certain queen she'd love to see Sansa take down. "I'd like her to get her revenge on Cersei and many of the others who have done her wrong," Turner said.

Who knows? Maybe Sansa and Arya can team up and take down Cersei (Lena Headey) together. Of course, that would veer dangerously close to a happy ending, so we doubt that could ever happen in Westeros. But just let us dream!

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.