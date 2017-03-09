By now, you've probably heard about the Great HBO Marketing Fail of 2017, in which hundreds of thousands of Game of Thrones fans tuned in to Facebook Live to see the Season 7 premiere date revealed in a thrilling viral moment... and ended up spending a collective hour-plus watching a giant block of ice melt.

In what probably seemed like a terrific idea at the time, the team behind the stunt had encased the premiere information in a giant block of ice, which was supposed to melt away in short order to reveal the date and time of the show's return (with help from the Facebook Live audience, who could type "FIRE" into the comment box to send spikes of massive flame shooting toward the ice block.) Unfortunately, the big climax was delayed... and delayed... and delayed, as video after video ended with the block still intact.

At one point, a sigh of exhaustion (or possibly frustration) could be heard in the background of the livestream, presumably as the person holding the flamethrower realized he was going to need to cancel his dinner plans.

Game of Thrones Season 7 finally has a premiere date

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to express a mix of amusement, frustration, and rage at the ridiculous spectacle unfolding on Facebook Live. For some, watching ice melt was as boring as... well, watching ice melt.

Watching ice melt is the new watching paint dry analogy, thanks #GameOfThrones — CardinalIron (@CardinalIron) March 9, 2017



Some just embraced the experience.



As the minutes wore on, some people got downright nihilistic about the whole endeavor.

Literally watching a block of ice melt on a live stream that keeps crashing. This is what we've been reduced to. #gameofthrones #fail — Tiny Weirdness (@Domorrigana) March 9, 2017

Some folks were torn between two equally anti-climactic livestreams, as the Game of Thrones ice block was refusing to melt at precisely the same time as a pregnant giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in Hapursville, New York, was refusing to give birth.

Should I watch April the Giraffe not give birth or should I watch ice melt?? #GOTs7 — nyny (@nyilaa) March 9, 2017

One man took comfort in knowing that yes, he was doing this -- but at least he wasn't doing it alone.

Glad I'm not the only one out here watching a block of ice melt on the internet #GameofThrones — Justin Harris (@jbharris89) March 9, 2017

The date was eventually revealed, followed by a killer teaser for the new season:

The great war is here. #GoTS7 premieres 7.16. pic.twitter.com/1Jna10kNuQ — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 9, 2017



But before you join the masses in expressing your anguish and fury over the Game of Thrones ice block reveal, do keep things in perspective. It could be worse, you guys. You could be a fan of the books.