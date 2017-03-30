Sorry to derail your productivity for the rest of the day, but a new Game of Thrones promo has arrived.

In the short teaser, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) are each seen taking a long walk to their respective throne rooms before taking the position of power. Jon and Cersei are obviously in Winterfell and King's Landing, respectively, but Dany's throne appears to be part of a brand new set.

Seeing as Khaleesi was last seen sailing towards Westeros and her birthplace Dragonstone likely hasn't seen a ruler since Stannis' death, most fans are betting that's where the Dragon Queen docked her ships before launching an all-out war to reclaim her birthright.

But the trailer ends with a harsh reminder that at the end of the day, these battles for titles and thrones are nothing compared to the real war: the one between humankind and the White Walkers.

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.