Now Playing Game of Thrones Season 7: Are We Overdue for a Stark Death?

More photos from the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere have arrived, and while they don't tease anything big, they do give us our first looks at a few favorite characters.

While Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Podrick (Daniel Portman) get to work on some sword sparring in the Winterfell courtyard -- with Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) lovingly looking on no doubt -- Eddison Tollett (Ben Crompton) seems to be leading an expedition North of the Wall. Probably not a great ideay, buddy!

Meanwhile, Cersei (Lena Headey) is still lurking in her map room, while Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) explores her new home, Dragonstone.

Game of Thrones' 9 Most Underrated Characters

Perhaps the most telling photo is the one of Meera (Ellie Kendrick), who appears to be surrounded by the Night's Watch. Looks like Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) is finally going to arrive at the Wall! By the look on Meera's face though, she might not be too keen on staying there.

The one person missing from these new photos is the one we're obviously most anxious to see, Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Where you at, Jon?

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.