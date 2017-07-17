Spoilers for the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere past this point!

After more than a year off the air, Game of Thrones returned Sunday evening with a surprisingly funny, appropriately stunning Season 7 premiere that had us begging for more.

Now that Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) has arrived at the Wall, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) has returned to Dragonstone, and Arya (Maisie Williams) has exacted her revenge on House Frey, the series is setting itself up for some major shifts as it heads into its final 12 episodes. Because of these changes, we came away from the premiere with plenty of questions. Let's break down the most pressing ones from "Dragonstone."

1. Will Arya be the person to kill Cersei?

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

There were times during Arya's two seasons-long training with the Faceless Men that made us question our sanity, but her training as an assassin certainly came in handy when she killed Walder Frey (David Bradley) in the Season 6 finale, and again in the Season 7 premiere, when she poisoned the rest of the men who helped to kill Robb (Richard Madden) and Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) at the Red Wedding. She's now on her way to King's Landing to, as she told Ed Sheeran and his band of merry brothers, "kill the queen." They laughed at her, and she even laughed in response, but we're not laughing. If there's anyone with the skills to knock off the mad queen Cersei (Lena Headey), it's Arya.

The 5 biggest moments from the Game of Thrones premiere

2. Will Sansa rebel against Jon?

Aiden Gillen and Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

After so many seasons apart, Jon (Kit Harington) and Sansa's (Sophie Turner) reunion at the Wall warmed the cold, dead hearts of many fans last season. However, the good vibes were short-lived as Sansa lied to Jon and purposefully didn't tell him about her communication with Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) regarding the Knights of the Vale. You know, knowledge that would have been helpful prior to the Battle of the Bastards.

Now the two are butting heads again, and this time it's happening in public. Sansa wanted to punish the Umbers and Karstarks for betraying House Stark, but Jon, who has actually swung the sword and executed a number of people at this point, refused to "punish a son for his father's sins." He eventually won out because he's the King in the North, but if Jon thinks Sansa will always back down or sit idly by -- especially after that shiver-inducing comment about how she learned a lot from Cersei -- he's got another thing coming. We know what Sansa is capable of, we just hope it doesn't come down to a battle between "siblings."

3. Will Cersei actually marry Euron? And how psychotic would their children be?

Pilou Asbaek, Game of Thrones

After inviting Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) and the Iron Fleet to King's Landing, Cersei declined Euron's marriage proposal because he was untrustworthy. He promised to come back with a precious gift to win her over. Honestly, as Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) pointed out, Cersei could use all the help she can get in the coming battles, and Euron is probably one of the only people in Westeros crazier than she is. So yeah, we can easily see this match made in Westeros hell happening. But if you thought Joffrey was bad, imagine what Cersei and Euron's offspring would be like. That kid would be almost as terrifying as the Night King.

Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo was awkward as hell

4. Is there a world in which Jaime betrays Cersei?

Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

For some baffling reason that we will never understand, Jaime has always supported Cersei, but as she continues to spiral into chaos in her quest to rule the Seven Kingdoms, is it possible that Jaime, who at one point seemed destined for a redemption arc, might betray his sister? He has already betrayed her in certain less obvious ways, like when he allowed Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Podrick (Daniel Portman) to leave Riverrun unharmed last season.

As we've seen several times now, Jaime is not without total empathy. The real story of his slaying of the Mad King -- which earned him the monicker the Kingslayer -- revealed that he's not necessarily the evil man we thought he was. And given the parallels between the Mad King and Cersei -- both love Wildfire, for instance -- we can't help but wonder if history is repeating itself and the person closest to the ruler will again be their downfall.

5. When will Jon find out the truth about his parents?

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) finally arrived at the Wall in the premiere, and while we're sure he has a few things he'd probably like to do before he relays the truth about Jon's parentage to him, we're champing at the bit to know just how long Bran will sit on this secret. Will he wait until they are reunited to tell him, or will he send a raven to Winterfell and lay it all out in a letter? This is a weaponized secret that should probably be deployed at the best possible moment; however, given that Sam (John Bradley) has realized that Dragonstone is sitting on a mountain of dragonglass, the same material Jon is looking to gather in bulk to fight the White Walkers, this information will be pretty handy for when Jon inevitably meets up with Daenerys.

Everything we have to see in Game of Thrones Season 7

6. How soon until the White Walkers and their army of wights arrive?

Rory McCann, Game of Thrones

The Hound (Rory McCann) looked into the fire and saw the White Walkers and their army marching past a castle that is meant to be Eastwatch-by-the-Sea, one of the castles on the Wall -- the same place where Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and the Free Folk are currently headed. How soon will this come to pass? And does this mean the North is already woefully unprepared for the undead army marching their way? We're never clear on how quickly time passes on this show -- it seems as if almost no time had passed since Arya killed the Freys, but Gilly's child looked to be a small toddler -- so it's hard to predict how soon the Night King and his army will actually arrive.

7. Who will strike first, Cersei or Daenerys?

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Daenerys hasn't been back in Westeros more than five minutes and she is already beginning to plan her attack with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) by her side. Meanwhile, Cersei has struck a loose alliance with Euron Greyjoy and the Iron Fleet. Considering there are only six episodes left this season, the battle between these two strong-willed women is only a matter of time and could potentially happen as soon as next week, if the previews are to be believed. Given how little actually stands between them now -- only Blackwater Bay is between King's Landing and Dragonstone -- this should be amazing.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.