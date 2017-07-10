Game of Thrones' seventh season is almost here at long last, which means we should savor these last few days of wild, unbridled speculation before all of our fun theories are squashed by the truth.

We already have a lot of predictions about what's up with the Starks in Season 7 -- namely, that the whole family will finally reunite after spending seasons apart -- but since this is Game of Thrones, every rise must be followed by a fall. That's why we're worried that this will be the last season for one of the Starks.

To be fair, we're seriously overdue for a Stark death. I don't think anyone counts Rickon's death last season as a real, emotional blow to our Stark-loving hearts, which means we haven't lost one of our favorite family members since the Red Wedding in Season 3. That was ages ago! (And no, Jon's death doesn't count because we all knew he'd come back.)

After Sansa (Sophie Turner) was heard warning in one of the Season 7 trailers that "the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives," fans immediately assumed this was foreshadowing a Stark death. But who is the lone wolf?

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) obviously comes to mind since he's always been the outcast of the Stark family. Plus, the whole martyr thing is right up his alley, especially given the fact that he's already died for the greater good once before. But while we don't think Jon's previous death would stop the writers from killing him again (just think how many times Buffy was killed and resurrected), he isn't exactly the lone wolf he used to be.

Game of Thrones' costume designer just confirmed two huge spoilers

In fact, there's one Stark who's far more wolf-ish than the rest. We're talking, of course, about Arya "Slits Peoples' Throats for Fun" Stark (Maisie Williams).

Arya's sole purpose in life has become to killing people for revenge. It stands to reason that this is a very dangerous job that could very likely lead to her demise - but not before she takes out a major target like Cersei (Lena Headey) or Zombie Mountain. Could Arya die checking a name off her kill list, thus helping her family, or "pack," to survive a little while longer? Why not!

We're not exactly thrilled at the prospect of losing a Stark, but as long as they go out doing something they love for the people they love, we can't get mad. Because at the end of the day, it's Game of Thrones, which means we can't hope our favorites survive, we can only hope they're granted an honorable death.

Check out more of our predictions for the Starks this season in the video above.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.