Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Game of Thrones: Here are the Four Best Ideas for HBO's Spin-offs

So Game of Thrones Season 7 is definitely gonna feature some badass dragon action.

Entertainment Weekly obtained some new photos of the hotly anticipated HBO fantasy series. Some of them are behind-the-scenes photos that are cute, but not particularly illustrative. Some of them are different angles on photos we've already seen, like Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) on the balcony at Winterfell. But there are two distinct, awesome highlights.

One is Drogon roasting and toasting some fools while Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) rides on his back. Judging from the arid landscape and where Dany was headed at the end of Season 6, this is probably happening in Dorne, which is great. I don't think anyone would mind if Dorne gets burned to the ground.

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

The other interesting photo is of Arya (Maisie Williams) on horseback -- and judging by her heavy cloak, she's heading north. Maybe she's going home?

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

In any case, DRACARYS!

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.