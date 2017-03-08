Last season on Game of Thrones, fans were thrilled to see multiple characters connect -- or reconnect -- after years spent hundreds of miles apart.

From Sansa (Sophie Turner) tearfully embracing Jon Snow (Kit Harington), to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) coming face-to-face with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), to even poor Arya (Maisie Williams) letting Walder Frey (David Bradley) have the first taste of her new pie recipe, it was great to see previously disconnected storylines come together.

And the good news is according, to Isaac Hempstead-Wright, we'll be seeing even more of it come Season 7.

"Connections," Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran, told Entertainment Weekly when asked for one word that can appropriately tease Season 7. "Take that how you will."

Isaac Hempstead-Wright and Kristian Nairn, Game of Thrones

Though Bran is presumably close enough mileage-wise to eventually reconnect with some of his living family members, we shouldn't necessarily count on the new Three-Eyed Raven making his way to Winterfell anytime soon. Because, as Hempstead-Wright further explained, he'll spend much of this season scared and defenseless out in the woods.

Game of Thrones: Jim Broadbent isn't into secrets, spills beans on "mysterious" role

"Bran is in the same position he's in, which is kind of like, 'What am I gonna do? What's gonna happen?'" Hempstead-Wright explained. "Is he gonna tell Jon? Is he gonna find anyone? Is he even going to make it past the Wall? He's only with Meera now, and he's out in the middle of nowhere, so it's not looking great ... He's a piece on the chessboard that has to make a move, and he hasn't got any moves."

This sounds pretty tough, though Bran has undoubtedly been through worse -- and it certainly seems as though he might soon rise to the occasion, and play a major role in the wars to come.

"I think Bran has transcended 'growing,'" Hempstead-Wright concluded. "Growing up or being an adult is not on his to-do list anymore. It's doing what he needs to do. He's on another plane. It's not like he has to grow up and prove himself a man. He just knows he has to do his stuff."

We're not quite sure what "his stuff" actually entails, but if it involves somehow warg-ing into a giant or a dragon and crushing those White Walkers alongside Jon, Sansa, and the rest of the Stark siblings, know that we are very on board.