(Warning: This post contains spoiler for Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale)

Despite going up against the MTV VMAs on Sunday night, Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale clocked in its highest rating ever.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a whopping 16.5 million people tuned in live or streamed the hour-and-a-half-long episode the same night it aired -- marking an all-time high for the fantasy series. Season 7 has seen a 34 percent increase in viewership overall, averaging about 31 million views per episode after you count all the live, on-demand and streaming plays. In other words, a lot of people watch this show.

These numbers should make the folks at HBO smile after dealing with hackers leaking episodes (and the network's international streaming platform accidentally leaking one themselves) throughout the season.

In the record-breaking finale, we learned that not only is Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) real name Aegon Targaryen, but that he's also the real heir to that coveted Iron Throne. Plus, we finally saw Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen) meet his maker and, in the most stunning act of the episode, Viserion brought down the Wall with just a few icy breaths. Something tells us that Season 8 will be just as big, if not bigger.

Game of Thrones returns for its final run in 2018.