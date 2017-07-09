Now Playing Game of Thrones: Everything You Need to Know About the Ice Dragon

The forthcoming new season of Game of Thrones is going to include some serious Greyjoy family drama, but might it also spark a dangerous new love interest for a certain lady Lannister?

Cersei (Lena Headey) has taken hold of the Iron Throne and does not technically have a Ser to stand at her side in any official capacity -- because, yeah, everyone knows she and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) have been sharing a bed for decades, but now that they're childless and there's a kingdom to ruthlessly run, that relationship might have to change a bit going forward. Sending her source of "SHAME" off to an "explosive" battle at Casterly Rock could be just the distraction she needs on that front.

As speculation might have it, it looks like Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) is at least going to give a Cersei courtship a shot.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Asbæk revealed that he will indeed turn his sights from the Mother of Dragons, who's now taken his rogue niece and nephew under wings, to another potential match for his power plans. "For Euron, the question is, 'Who gives me the best odds?' Is it the dragon mother? No. Is it with Cersei? I think it is," he told EW. "Dany is still trying to be a good, decent, honest person. Cersei sold her soul many years ago. Maybe that's why Euron likes the idea of her."





That certainly bolsters the theory that Euron's eventual encounter with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), whom he'd originally had an interest in marrying, will not go over quite as well as he'd hoped and that he'll turn to Cersei for an even darker kind of connection.

However, the actor added that his character will be "enjoying himself" more this season and come through as "more charming" than what we'd last seen from the man who assassinated his own brother and stole the Salt Throne. So, a sea scallywag with a newfound sense of fun combined with a morality-free Cersei on the Iron Throne? What could possibly go wrong? Well, she might be uninterested, for one thing.

But we'll have to wait and see what becomes of his play for the Queen when Game of Thrones' seventh season debuts on HBO on July 16 at 9/8c.