Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Aww, Dany's dragons are almost all grown up!

The Khaleesi's (Emilia Clarke) not-so-secret weapons Drogon, Rhaeghal and Viserion have grown from hatchlings in Season 1 to behemoths in Season 7, according to Game of Thrones director Matt Shakman.

"The dragons this year are the size of 747s," the first-time Thrones director (and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia executive producer) told Entertainment Weekly. "Drogon is the biggest of the bunch -- his flame is 30-feet in diameter!"

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

As EW's James Hibberd notes, a Boeing 747 about 230 feet long with a 210-foot wingspan. So these big boys are going to do some serious damage in Westeros, where they and their mother were headed at the end of Season 6.

Game of Thrones Season 7: Everything we know so far

Shakman is one of four directors at the helm next season, along with Thrones veterans Alan Taylor, Jeremy Podeswa, and Mark Mylod. Unfortunately, Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik, who directed Season 6's final two (and best) episodes, "The Battle of the Bastards" and "The Winds of Winter," is sitting this season out.



Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.