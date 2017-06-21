Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – June 17-18, 2017

Now Playing What We Know About Game of Thrones Season 7

You've had your daily fill of Game of Thrones Season 7 by watching the epic new trailer 1,527 times, so what do you do now? Bury your face in these Season 7 character posters, obviously!

As part of HBO's summer push to remind you that Game of Thrones premieres July 16 -- as if you needed reminding -- the network released 12 character posters. The full set is Arya (Maisie Williams), Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), Cersei (Lena Headey), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Theon (Alfie Allen), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). Shout out to Tormund for being deemed important enough to crack this dirty dozen (although that promotion may be due to attrition through death rather than achievement, tbh).

And who's that reflected back in everybody's eye? Why, it's the Night King!

Check 'em out.

Arya

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Bran

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Game of Thrones

Brienne

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Cersei

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Daenerys

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jon

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Littlefinger

Aiden Gillen, Game of Thrones

Sansa

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Theon

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Tormund

Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones

Tyrion

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.