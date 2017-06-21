You've had your daily fill of Game of Thrones Season 7 by watching the epic new trailer 1,527 times, so what do you do now? Bury your face in these Season 7 character posters, obviously!
As part of HBO's summer push to remind you that Game of Thrones premieres July 16 -- as if you needed reminding -- the network released 12 character posters. The full set is Arya (Maisie Williams), Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), Cersei (Lena Headey), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Theon (Alfie Allen), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). Shout out to Tormund for being deemed important enough to crack this dirty dozen (although that promotion may be due to attrition through death rather than achievement, tbh).
And who's that reflected back in everybody's eye? Why, it's the Night King!
Check 'em out.
Arya
Bran
Brienne
Cersei
Daenerys
Jon
Littlefinger
Sansa
Theon
Tormund
Tyrion
Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.