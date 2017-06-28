Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss already have a solid idea of what story is left to tell in Westeros, but that doesn't mean they haven't had a few fantasies about what they wish they could tell. Honestly, some of their ideas are really what we'd like to see next. Sorry, Jon Snow.

When talking to Entertainment Weekly for their annual season preview, the producers revealed they'd love to see Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and the late Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) in a scene together.

"Drogo and Tyrion would be entertaining," Benioff said. "I feel like they would eventually get to like each other. They're from two different worlds but they would bond over their love of fermented yak milk or whatever and would eventually become good buddies."

Maybe they could take a note out of This Is Us' book and give Tyrion a hallucinogen that lets him have an imaginary conversation with Drogo? Maybe Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) former husband has some words of wisdom to pass on to his Khaleesi now that she's poised to take Westeros for herself and Tyrion is the conduit for that info. Okay, maybe there's a reason I don't write for this show.

If I could be in the writer's room for any episode though, it would be Benioff's and Weiss' proposed bottle episode -- Theon (Alfie Allen), Varys (Conleth Hill) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) as a eunuch crimefighting trio. Imagine the epicness! Think of all the dick(less) jokes! I'll see myself out, now.

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO. There probably still won't be dicks, but there will be dragons!