Winter isn't just coming... It's here. And though San Diego Comic-Con's massive Hall H wasn't treated to a look at the seventh season's second episode -- nor were recently controversial showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss in attendance -- Game of Thrones still proved why it's the coolest show around, with a panel that may have iced any chance of spoilers, but still provided surprising info for some very chill fans.

(#icepuns)

In attendance were cast-members Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), and the master of whispers himself, Conleth Hill (Varys).

Here's everything we learned at Game of Thrones' Comic-Con panel:

Game of Thrones wants YOU to kill White Walkers

1. Kristian Nairn can say more than "Hodor." The man usually left holding the door held down the moderating spot on the panel. Of course he opened the panel by saying, "Hodor," before moving on to intro the cast and discuss how much he loves them all.

2. Gwendoline Christie thinks she likes Tormund's attention. "Beneath any awkwardness is a potential secret enjoyment," Christie said, adding that perhaps she likes... Someone else, before adding: "Ooooooooooooo." <-- Accurate amount of "o"s.

3. Greyworm and Missandei, k-i-s-s-i-n-g. Continuing the 'shipping trend, Anderson said that he thinks things will work out between Missandei and Greyworm. "I think there's things firing between them," Anderson said. "I want those kids to be happy. Everything is so sad!"

4. Sansa isn't Littlefinger Lite anymore. According to Turner, Sansa's training is far from over, and she's no longer in Littlefinger's thrall. "In my opinion, she's just as good at playing the game as he is," Turner said. "She's woke now, guys," Turner joked later.

5. "The Three Eyed Raven... What the hell is that about?" Nairn -- even though he was on the show for years -- still doesn't understand the whole Three Eyed Raven thing. Hempstead-Wright said the character is a fragment of Old Westeros, and noted that he "seems to be" the sworn enemy of the undead Night King. But that's all he's got.

6. Christie thinks Brienne is her own person. "Brienne didn't have to force herself into the mold of masculinity," Christie noted. "She could be propelled by her own internal compass of what is right." Because of that, she finds a greater equality in the character than a female knight trying to be a male night: she's only trying to be herself.

7. Cunningham loves his character's "simplicity." "He's decent, and he's loyal, and he doesn't have that addiction for that drug that is power," Cunningham noted, adding that it's nice to play someone who is so straightforward.

8. Missandei won't be the Hand of the Queen. Emmanuel feels that Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) is a more appropriate Hand -- the main advisor -- to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), though she added that it would be "super cool to be advisor to your bestie."

9. Samwell is in a race against time. On the show, Sam is down in Oldtown trying to get information to use against the undead White Walkers. According to Bradley, he knows that, and is "in a race against time." So while you might be all enjoying your poop montages, Sam has bigger things on his mind.

10. Turner would bring back Joffrey if she could. Despite boos from the crowd, and a well timed eye roll on her part, Turner said that if she could bring back one character, it would be the villainous King Joffrey -- mainly because she loved working with actor Jack Gleeson. Bradley had the best answer though, saying he would undo the death of Jon Snow because answering questions about whether he was coming back was the worst. "That was a crappy year," Bradley quipped.

11. They all want a musical episode. Most of the cast would -- jokingly, we think -- want to see a musical episode of Thrones; or at least a musical. Christie, in particular, is "dying" to do an old-school style musical movie, though as for singing talent? "The jury's out on that." Cunningham recalled that Dinklage suggested the last episode of the show ever should be a musical, with, "everyone dancing around the throne."

12. Sansa and Jon need to put aside their differences. Though Sansa and Jon are fighting on the show right now, Turner thinks they need to figure their s--- out. "There's still that kind of sibling rivalry from back when they were young," Turner said. "That sexism that's just ingrained in the culture... It's about them finding that balance. He's the military man, she's the politician. They need to stop fighting with each other, and start working together."

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.