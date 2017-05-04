Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Game of Thrones Has Four Spin-Offs in the Works

News broke today that HBO is developing four potential Game of Thrones spin-offs to continue the story of Westeros after the flagship series ends in 2018.

Each series would cover a time period in Westeros, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While it's too early to know what any of these possible series will be -- scripts are still in progress -- here are seven ideas for stories we'd be into.

1. Robert's Rebellion

The most obvious potential spin-off is a prequel that tells the story that set up Game of Thrones. It would feature younger versions of many of the characters we already know as they fight and fall in love against the backdrop of civil war.

2. The Children of the Forest

An even earlier prequel would tell the story of the arrival of the First Men in Westeros and their war with the Children of the Forest, the land's original magical inhabitants who created the White Walkers, which in retrospect was a huge mistake.

Kae Alexander, Game of Thrones





3. Tales of Dunk and Egg

An adaptation of George R.R. Martin's novellas that follow "Dunk," aka Ser Duncan the Tall, future leader of the Kingsguard, and "Egg," aka Aegon V Targaryen, future King of the Andals and the First Men and father of the Mad King Aerys II. They take place about 90 years before the events of the series.

Game of Thrones Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Says This Fan-Favorite Romance Will "Never" Happen

4. Fleabottom

A sequel that takes place in King's Landing that follows a plucky young street urchin as he or she rises through the ranks with the goal of becoming a member of the Kingsguard.

5. Targaryens

A prequel about the days of Targaryen rule before they went crazy and fell apart. This would be the Better Call Saul to Game of Thrones' Breaking Bad.

6. Aemon

A prequel that tells the story of Aemon Targaryen, who could have been king but joined the Night's Watch instead.

Game of Thrones

7. The Dothraki Sea

A Game of Thrones Western about warring khals. This could either be a prequel or a sequel.

What would you like to see in a Game of Thrones spin-off?