The quest for Dragonglass is officially on, and new photos from Game of Thrones' third episode tease a meeting we've all been waiting for: Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

If you were hoping these two fearless and noble leaders would team up with hugs and smiles, you've clearly not been paying attention to this show.

Naturally, we're not so lucky as to get an actual photo of the both of them in frame, but the photos do tease a pretty tense first meeting. While Jon and Dany have a pretty epic stare down, everyone else seems to be super on edge, nervously looking on.

Greyworm (Jacob Anderson) is in full Unsullied armor, ready for a fight, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) is frowning so hard you'd think Cersei (Lena Headey) just got off that boat instead of a potential ally.

Meanwhile, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) is still whispering in Sansa's (Sophie Turner) ear back at Winterfell, and it doesn't take a political genius to know that will only lead to tragedy.

