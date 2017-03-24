In an interview with The Daily Beast, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays kingslaying sister-schtupper Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones, gave a telling non-answer when the reporter presented him with a popular fan theory. The theory? That Jaime will fulfill a prophecy by killing his sister Cersei (Lena Headey) to save Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), the woman who's become something like his best friend and, fans hope, eventual lover.

Coster-Waldau grinned and said: "That's a great theory."

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Hmm. It is a great theory, isn't it? He elaborated on Jaime and Brienne's relationship, saying, "It's built out of contempt, which has turned into real respect, and love -- not that they would ever use that word. I think they feel very strongly for each other. I have no idea if they would ever be able to act on it, and I don't think they would. It's all been about Cersei his whole life."

Niko knows exactly what he's doing. He's giving Brienne and Jaime 'shippers heart palpitations. They love each other? Dangerous words!

Coster-Waldau also almost revealed something from Season 7 before stopping himself, saying that Cersei will have another suitor besides him. This is almost definitely Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek), who wants to work with Cersei against her rivals, the Starks.

Oh, and he thought that melting-ice-block premiere date reveal was stupid, too. Apparently showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were embarrassed by it. Hey man, even HBO strikes out sometimes.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.