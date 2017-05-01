Bad news, Jamienne fans. According to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau himself, Jaime Lannister's twin-cestual romance with his sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), will always trump his Harrenhal-forged bond with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) -- even though Cersei has, y'know, indirectly killed at least one of the couple's children and Jaime obviously cares a lot about Brienne.

"It's an interesting relationship," the Game of Thrones star told Mashable, speaking about Jaime's fan-favorite friendship with Christie's stoic knight. "There's no question there's a lot of emotion between them, they have a shared history."

However, it looks like Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) can sleep easy, because Coster-Waldau insisted that Jaime is still "committed to his sister," and that "even if there are" romantic feelings between Jaime and Brienne, his character is way too deep into the sister act to act on them.

"I mean clearly [he and Brienne] have emotional responses when they're together," Coster-Waldau clarified. "But they would never -- I don't think he allows that to get into his mind, or to act on it at all."

This is obviously disappointing for those of us (raises hand) who have rooted for Jaime and Brienne to hook up since Season 3's ill-fated Kingsroad trip. However, there is a silver lining for those out there who don't want Cersei on the Iron Throne -- and it's a silver lining that might leave Jaime single and ready to mingle if it comes to pass.

Despite saying way, way back in February that Jaime killing Cersei was "too obvious" a fan theory, Coster-Waldau has apparently changed his mind. He told Mashable just this week that it's a "valid theory," especially given Jaime's history of killing off monarchs gone mad with power.

"I can see it makes sense, it has a beautiful -- it's a nice circle [that] they are born together in the womb and then he kills her at the end ... it makes sense," Coster-Waldau continued, adding that it wasn't lost on him that Cersei's wildfire massacre in the Season 6 finale was eerily similar to the wildfire massacre once planned by the Mad King Aerys.

So even though Cersei and her forever-icky relationship with Jaime are safe for now, there's no telling what Jaime might do if Cersei decides to put King's Landing in even more risk once Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) comes for the Throne. And if the Kingslayer ever decides to Kingslay again .... let's just hope there's a tall, blonde, impossibly noble knight waiting in the wings willing to give him a second chance.

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.