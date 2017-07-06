Could things start to seriously heat up between Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) in Game of Thrones this season? It sure sounds like it, according to Emmanuel!

The Commander of the Unsullied and Daenerys Targaryen's trusted advisor have been moving at a snail's pace thanks to their extreme dedication to duty above all else, but it looks like things will come to a head when the new season premieres in just over a week.

"These two have always hidden behind their duty," Emmanuel told Entertainment Weekly. "But times like this where it's not guaranteed they will even see each other again, where he might be killed and she might be...who knows...they're having to confront their emotions and feelings to each other."

If they finally decide to set aside duty for some serious loving, they'll have to be creative about the physical aspects of their relationship. As a member of the Unsullied army, that means Grey Worm is a eunuch. Still, any display of affection between the two will probably be met with open arms -- and open shirts, based on this moment in one of the Season 7 trailers.

Game of Thrones returns July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.