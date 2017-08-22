Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are sisters on Game of Thrones and best friends in real life, and they seem like so much fun to hang out with. Need proof? Just watch this charming clip of them doing a series of goofy Ned Stark impressions from their episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke, which premieres Tuesday.

In the clip, which comes to us via Entertainment Weekly, Williams and Turner are driving around Austin when Williams proposes they play a goofy game where they read famous lines from pop culture with the dramatic weight of their Game of Thrones father Ned Stark, as played by Sean Bean.

While they're all great, the best one is easily the "oh my god, Becky, look at her butt" intro from Sir Mix-a-Lot's immortal booty anthem "Baby Got Back." We can promise you now that Sophie Turner practicing the perfect Beanian pronunciation of "butt" will be the funniest thing you see today.

You can check out more of Williams and Turner's shenanigans when Carpool Karaoke premieres Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 9/8c on Apple Music.

Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale airs Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9/8c on HBO.