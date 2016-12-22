Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

2016 was a monumental year for television. Not only was there an obscene amount of television programs to keep with, but big moments were everywhere, eliciting varied opinions from everyone with eyeballs.

But there's only one opinion that really counts. The rightful queen of Westeros from Game of Thrones and the breakout character of the year, of course.

No, not Cersei Lannister.

No, not Daenerys Targaryen.

The queen in the north, Lyanna Mormont!

TVGuide.com paddled out to Bear Island to get Lyanna's take on TV's biggest events from the biggest shows, and she did not disappoint. She even has opinions on this season of Game of Thrones!