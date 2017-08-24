The shenanigans from behind the scenes of Game of Thrones just keep coming.

In a new, hilarious Instagram video, Rory McCann -- otherwise known as The Hound -- can be seen in full burn makeup singing through a trailer window, complete with guitar and backup singer Kristofer Hivju.

When you've had to much trailer time... #behindthescenes #got7 A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

This little gem was most likely filmed while shooting last week's episode, "Beyond the Wall," between fighting wights and freezing while stranded on a rock. The two actors only shared a few lines of dialogue this season, but they were hilarious enough to make us want a buddy cop spinoff, where Tormund and The Hound hunt down wights who make their way South of the The Wall.

Their short time together on set clearly bonded the actors too, if this little sing-a-long is any indication.

"We ended up having a right laugh," Rory McCann told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "We're all reasonably good musicians. After that scene, we actually formed a band: the Brotherhood Without Banjos."

Where can we buy tickets?

