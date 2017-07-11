

Game of Thrones is hardcore about protecting spoilers from leaking. So hardcore that they filmed fake scenes so that paparazzi would shoot those scenes and then unwittingly leak fake spoilers, according to Kit Harington.

Harington appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to dodge questions about Game of Thrones Season 7, but he did reveal something juicy. Jimmy Kimmel asked him if Jon Snow meets Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) this season, and he answered that they had a lot of paparazzi following them around, especially when they were shooting in Spain. So they put together some fake scenes for paps to shoot that had irresistible combinations of characters that would get the internet going nuts.

"What a pain in your ass that is, I mean really," said Kimmel. Harington said that they did three fake scenes that took about five hours each. So he spent fifteen hours of his life making fake news.

Is he telling the truth? Who knows! He lied about Jon Snow coming back from the dead last year. You can't trust what Kit Harington says when he's previewing Game of Thrones.

We do know that Game of Thrones' costume designer said that Jon Snow meets Daenerys in her chamber, so they do meet, we just probably haven't seen any real photos or footage of the rendezvous yet.

Harington also did a sketch during his Kimmel appearance where he auditioned for a bunch of other Game of Thrones characters.

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16 on HBO.